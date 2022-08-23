House of the Dragon honors Emilia Clarke, says actor Rolling Stone

According to Steve Toussaint, Emilia Clarke’s complaints about the representation of women in Game of Thrones impacted House of the Dragon

interpreter of Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, Steve Toussaint explained how the spin-off of game of Thrones honor Emilia Clarkeinterpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones.

During an interview with Men’s Healththe actor was aware of the criticism of game of Thrones in relation to the representation of women in the series of HBO based on the books of George RR Martin. One of the people who most talked about this in public was Clarke – and that this was quite important for the development of the spin-off.

“I never met Emilia Clarkebut I read things she said and how she was able to assert herself more as the seasons went on,” he explained. Steve Toussaint. “In the beginning, you see all sorts of things happening to her. [House of the Dragon] the importance of having other voices in the script emerge. The fact that we have women directors and writers, there’s less exploitation.”

“There is violence and sex, but at the heart of it is the conflict between two women. [Princesa Rhaenyra e a amiga Alicent Hightower],” she continued. “Whether this reflects the increasing status and power of women in our society, I don’t know. It’s still about relationships. It’s still about people trying to maneuver.”

It’s still about eyes you’re seeing as you speak. Guess I’ll have to watch it all and then get back to you.

Emilia Clarke recalls brain aneurysms during game of Thrones

star of game of Thrones (2011), Emilia Clarke opened up about the experience of suffering two brain aneurysms, thanking him for the recovery after losing “a part” of the organ. In an interview with the program Sunday Morning gives BBC (via Variety), the actress recalled the situation:

“It was the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt,” he said. During the series of HBO, Clarke suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms, the first in 2011 and the second in 2013. Both required a long period of recovery. “It was incredibly important to have game of Thrones helping me and giving me a purpose.”

“There’s a big part of my brain that is no longer used – it’s amazing that I’m still able to speak, sometimes articulate, and live my completely normal life with absolutely no repercussions,” he said. “I’m in a very, very, very small portion of minorities that managed to survive this.”

Clarke also recalled when he saw brain scans after the incident. “There was a piece missing,” she said, laughing. “Which always makes me laugh… In a stroke, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. So the blood finds a different route to move around, but then whatever part is missing disappears,” she explained.

Since then, the actress has created a donation fund for victims of brain injuries and strokes called SamYou, although she has put her own medical problems behind her and accepted her current health condition. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So it makes no sense to continually rack your brain thinking about what might not be there,” she stated.