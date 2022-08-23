House of the Dragon Reveals Targaryens Prophecy About Game of Thrones’ Main Threat

House of the Dragon revealed in its first episode a prophecy about the White Walkers from Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon has finally premiered on HBO and HBO Max, the first Game of Thrones spin-off. The events of the new series take place before those we followed in the original production, more precisely about 172 years before the death of Aerys II Targaryen, the Mad King, and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). More than that, the first episode of House of the Dragon had an important and surprising revelation about the main threat present in Game of Thrones.

Before naming his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as heir to the Iron Throne at the end of the first episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) reveals to her the secret prophecy that each Targaryen ruler passed on to their heir, a prophetic dream that his ancestor Aegon the Conqueror had about the White Walkers, and motivated him to conquer Westeros.

“Aegon foresaw the end of the world of men. It is to begin with a terrible winter, blowing from the far North. Aegon saw absolute darkness riding those winds, and all that dwell within will destroy the world of the living. When this great winter comes, Rhaenyra, all Westeros must resist him. And if the world of men is to survive, a Targaryen must be seated on the Iron Throne. A King or Queen, strong enough to unite the realm against cold and darkness. Aegon called his dream of A Song of Ice and Fire”, tells Viserys I to his daughter Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

Will House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spinoff Have White Walkers?

As Game of Thrones fans know, that dream came true with the arrival of the White Walkers and the second Long Night in the series, culminating in the Night King’s invasion of Westeros in the final season. This prophecy adds new depth to “A Song of Ice and Fire” and recasts Aegon’s conquest of Westeros from an act of pure ambition and power to a nobler goal fearing the second Long Night that would shake the world of men. It also presents a new look at the defining events of Game of Thrones, which had the participation of the Targaryens, Daenerys and Jon Snow (born Aegon Targaryen), in the defeat of the White Walkers.

This prophecy in House of the Dragon came from George RR Martin





This prophecy is brand new information that we discovered in House of the Dragon, but this idea came directly from George RR Martin, author of the books and producer of the series.

“I think Game of Thrones nerds were very interested, intrigued and compelled by the secret Viserys tells Rhaenyra, connecting Aegon [o primeiro rei da família e o conquistador original de Westeros] with the prophecies we know about the Long Night and the Others [os Caminhantes Brancos] and the Night King from the North — and how perhaps the Targaryen dynasty was aware of that long before we thought they were,” series co-creator Ryan J. Condal told Vanity Fair, assuring that the idea came directly from George RR Martin. “Many of them said I committed heresy against A Song of Ice and Fire, but I told them, ‘This came from George.’ I reassured everyone.”

George RR Martin also clarified this prophecy. “It is mentioned here and there – in connection with Prince Rhaegar [irmão de Daenerys em Game of Thrones], for example. I mean, it’s such an extensive thing now. In the stories of Dunk and Egg [sobre um futuro rei, Egg – Aegon V], there is one of Egg’s brothers who has these prophetic dreams, which he obviously can’t handle. He became a drunk because they scared him. If you go back to Daenys the Dreamer, why did she leave? She saw the Doom of Valyria coming. That’s all part of it, but I’m still two books away from the end, so I haven’t explained everything completely yet”, noting that all the explanation will be in the next books.

“I don’t want to give too much away, because some of it will be in the later books, but this is 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. There was no expiration date on that prophecy. That’s the thing. The Targaryens who know this are all thinking, ‘Okay, this is going to happen in my life, I have to be prepared! Or, it’s going to happen in my son’s life.’ with the next generation? What would have happened in the generation after that? Yeah, there’s a lot to unfold there,” adds Martin.

House of the Dragon receives new episode every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.