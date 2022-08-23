How is the relationship between Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez?

The actresses starred in several Disney Channel productions, the place responsible for the beginning of the friendship between the three; understand!

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have marked an entire generation of children and teenagers since they appeared singing, acting and dancing in several Disney Channel movies, series and programs in the heyday of the 2000s.

However, in addition to their undeniable talent, the friendship between the artists also became a great highlight, since, despite both having known each other at a very young age, they remained sharing experiences for a long time. But is it still so?

The answer to this question was given by Demi Lovato in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Magazine, where the singer began her statement commenting on Selena Gomezan actress he met during the filming of ‘Barney & His Friends’ in 2002, a production responsible for not only marking their debut on TV, but also the beginning of their friendship.

The actresses, who starred in the movie ‘Protection Program for Princesses’ together, used to even expose details about their friendship on the internet, receiving the support of several fans. Still, the relationship between the two ended up weakening, going through ups and downs, until they finally stopped being friends.

When you grow up with someone, you will always have love for them. But I’m not her friend,” Demi said of Selena Gomez.

In contrast, Lovatohighlighted the partnership it has with Miley Cyrus, actress who had contact for the first time behind the scenes of Disney Channel. In the midst of praise, the singer said that she is the only person from that period who is still present in her life:

She is amazing, and I love her to death and always will. But I think she’s the only person from that era I still keep in touch with.”

In addition, at another time, the two took advantage of a live held in March 2020 to share that, despite having distanced themselves at some point in life, friendship prevails the same:

We may not speak for a long time, but then such horrible things happen and I know that you are the person I want to talk to. In difficult times, it’s important to talk to these people who shine. I know you do, even though we have had to go through crises to be able to connect again. It’s always had a lot of light and that’s why we bonded 14 years ago,” Demi said.

Complementing the speech of demi, Miley took the opportunity to explain why the relationship they share is so lasting. “We did it because we saw something in each other. Maybe it was spirituality, or we just connected our hearts. Or we were into each other,” she joked.