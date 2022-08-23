How to play free hidden games on Netflix – 08/23/2022 – Tec

This is the edition of Combo, Folha’s games newsletter. Do you want to receive it every Monday in your email? Sign up below.

Netflix sees the availability of games to its subscribers as one of its main strategies to contain the drop in the number of users of the service, but the initiative seems to have not yet paid off. On the 10th, Disney+ reached 221 million subscribers and overtook the company as the world’s largest streaming service.

The bad news, however, cannot be attributed solely to Netflix’s gaming arm.

Launched in November 2021 with only 5 titles, the company’s game service has been expanded and currently has a catalog of 26 mobile games.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Netflix expects to reach the mark of 50 games by the end of the year, including original titles, mobile versions of indies that were successful on PCs and games inspired by its films and series.

Among the main games already available to subscribers are “Into the Breach” (a tactical combat game with “roguelike” elements that was a considerable success on PCs), “Relic Hunters: Rebels” (a cartoon-style shooting title by Brazilian developer Rogue Snail, already nominated by Combo) and “Stranger Things 3” (inspired by adventure/exploration games from the 1990s themed by the hit Netflix series).

However, few subscribers seem to know that they have free access to these games. According to data from Apptopia released by CNBC earlier this month, the mobile games made available by the company were downloaded 23 million times. Even if we assumed that each of these downloads was made by a different user (which is extremely unlikely), this would mean that only 10% of the service’s approximately 220 million subscribers were interested in the titles.

Seeking to draw attention to this new benefit, the company held in June the Geeked Week, an online event with the participation of Geoff Keighley, presenter of The Game Awards (considered the Oscar of games), in which he revealed his next steps in the world of video games.

In addition to series based on games, some titles presented at the event drew attention, such as the adaptation of “Spiritfarer” (another critical indie indie) for mobile devices, a chess game based on the series “The Queen’s Gambit” and a title action/adventure game inspired by “La Casa de Papel”.

Despite being explicit in the last year, Netflix’s interest in the games market is not new. In early 2019, in a letter to its shareholders, the company pointed to the need to diversify its portfolio beyond films and series. Company executives even identified the game “Fortnite” as a greater competitive threat than other traditional content producers, such as HBO.

Since then, Netflix has been increasing its investment in games, hiring executives with experience in the sector and acquiring studios to give consistency to its project. Despite this, the results have not yet reached the expected goal.

How to download Netflix games

Download the Netflix app to your phone or tablet (Android or iOS). After logging in, scroll down on the app’s main screen until you find the games section or click “Search” and type “games” Choose the game you want to install and press “Download game” The user will be redirected to the game page in your app store (Google Play, for Android phones, or the App Store, for iOS devices). From there, just follow the normal steps to download programs

play

game tip, new or old, for you to test

Papers, Please

(PC, Android and iOS)

How would you behave if you were responsible for controlling the border of a dictatorship? Would you obey orders from your superiors to keep your family safe and fed? Or would you “flex” the rules to try to do what you think is right, at the risk of getting hurt? These are moral dilemmas of this type that the player encounters when playing “Papers, Please”. The indie title was launched for PC in the distant year of 2013, but only at the beginning of the month won a mobile version. Even so, the title remains current and prompts a series of reflections on work, migration, free will and the limits of human kindness.

news, launches, business and what else matters

Nexus Mods, a collaborative platform that brings together modifications (mods) of games made by fans, banned a user who created a mod that removes LGBTQIA+ flags from the game “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, released for PCs on the 12th. In a post explaining the measure, Robin Scott, owner of the platform, stated that his company is in favor of diversity and inclusion and that it will act whenever someone publishes a mod on the site with the deliberate intention of going against these principles.

The Embracer Group, which recently acquired the rights to the “Tomb Raider” franchise, announced the purchase of Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that controls the rights to JRR Tolkien’s major works, including the books “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”. “. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Xbox announced in a post on social media which will not have a stand at the Brasil Game Show, one of the main game fairs in the country and which will be held from October 6th to 12th in São Paulo. The company did not elaborate on the decision, but said it would continue to support its partners at the event.

The PC version of the “Death Stranding” walking simulator will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass subscription game service this Tuesday (23). The latest title by Hideo Kojima (responsible for the acclaimed “Metal Gear” series), the game was initially released as an exclusive title for PlayStation consoles and is also available on the Japanese company’s new subscription service.

Nintendo’s website in Brazil started to accept payments in pix and bank slips to purchase digital gift cards from its virtual store, Nintendo eShop. There are options for R$50, R$100, R$250 and R$300 cards.

download

games that will be released in the next few days and promotions that are worth it

aug 23

“Midnight Fight Express”: price not available (PC, Xbox One, PS 4)

“Saints Row”: BRL 126.99 (PC), BRL 299.90 (Xbox One/X/S, PS 4/5)

aug 25

“F1 Manager 2022”: BRL 89.99 (PC), BRL 274.50 (PS 4/5), BRL 276.70 (Xbox One/X/S)

“SD Gundam Battle Alliance”: BRL 299.90 (Switch, Xbox One/X/S), BRL 319.90 (PC, PS 4/5)

aug 26

“Soul Hackers 2”: BRL 299.95 (PC, Xbox One/X/S, PS 4/5)

aug 30

“Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed”: BRL 75 (PC), BRL 184.95 (Xbox One/X/S), BRL 199.50 (PS 4/5)

“Immortality”: price not available (PC, Xbox X/S)*

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection”: price not available (PC, Xbox One/X/S, PS 4/5, Switch)

“Tinykin”: BRL 83.20 (Xbox One), BRL 116.99 (Switch), price not available (PC, PS 4)

*Available on Xbox Game Pass

