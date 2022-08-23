How to send large video on WhatsApp | Social networks

Sending large video on WhatsApp is a procedure that, if done directly, may not work. This is due to the limitation imposed by the resource on the size of the files, which must be up to 16 MB. Therefore, to send larger media, users need to resort to other methods to send videos in the app – such as using the “Documents” button. Through it, the media is transformed into an attachment and, thus, the sending is carried out. Yet another possible option is sharing via cloud link, such as by WeTransfer. See below how to send large video on WhatsApp.
How to send large video in Whatsapp when attaching as document
Step 1. Choose the contact who will receive your video and, on the chat page, tap the clip icon located on the bottom bar of the screen. Then select the “Document” button;
Step 2. To find the videos saved on the device, click on “Browse other documents”. Then, tap on the “Videos” option at the top of the screen and select the file you want to send;
Step 3. Confirm sending the file, which will be received by the recipient in MP4 format. It is important to remember that, through this process, only files up to 100 MB can be sent. If the content exceeds this limit, you will need to compress the video to reduce its size.
How to send large video on WhatsApp via cloud link
Step 1. Open WeTransfer, website for sharing large files – other platform-specific options for this type of upload can be found here. Tap “Send file?” and, on the next screen, on “Upload files”;
Step 2. On the device’s “Videos” tab, select the file you want to send and tap “Next”;
Step 3. Select the “Get a link” option and tap the “Get a link” button at the bottom right of the screen. Then, copy the link generated by the platform;
Step 4. Choose the contact who will receive the content, paste the link on the chat page and send the message.
Ready! Now you know how to send large videos via WhatsApp.
