I promote! Buy the robust Oukitel WP19 with the biggest battery in the world and 71% off

Recently launched with great prominence for its huge battery capacity, the Oukitel WP19 has a promotional price again this week. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone broke sales records during its debut on AliExpress.
In addition, in order to serve the public that was unable to buy the robust smartphone, the brand decided to give it a second chance by offering the WP19 at up to 71% off.
The promotion will run from August 22nd to 26th on AliExpress.
When using the “Marcas” coupon, you still get another R$ 120 off and the WP19 can be purchased for only R$ 1,431.23.
Want to know more about the robust smartphone with a giant battery? Then scroll down!
android
18 Aug
economy and market
01 Jun
21,000mAh battery and night vision camera
Oukitel WP19 has caught the attention of the global market as it is currently the smartphone with the highest battery capacity worldwide. We’re talking about nothing more than 21,000 mAh.
The manufacturer guarantees that the smartphone has autonomy of up to 7 days away from the socket.
Plus, with 33W fast charging, the WP19 goes from 0 to 80% in just three hours. If you need it, this smartphone can still be the ideal solution for an emergency.
That’s because its 21,000 mAh battery can also provide charge for other devices, something very useful on an outdoor adventure.
The new Oukitel WP19 also features other flashy specs, most notably its main camera. With a 64 MP Samsung S5K sensor, the device promises to deliver photos with very high quality.
In addition, the 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor ensures that the user will be able to capture powerful images at night, as the night vision allows you to detect all the details of the environment.
With the help of four integrated infrared emitters, the night vision camera is a great differential for those who want to camp, hike or even explore poorly lit urban environments.
The 2 MP macro sensor is a good option for those who need to record tiny details on an adventure. The 16 MP selfie lens completes the set.
screen and resistance
Oukitel WP19 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and it works together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The WP19 also has a fingerprint reader, NFC for contactless payments and other software tools.
This is a true rugged smartphone, as the WP19 supports submersion in water up to 1.5 meters thanks to IP68 certification. What’s more, it’s also “tough to drop” thanks to its IP69K and its MIL-STD-810H military-grade construction.
Last but not least, there is native Android 12.
Oukitel WP19
- 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- 90 Hz refresh rate and camera hole
- MediaTek Helio G95 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 256 GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Night vision lens with 20 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810H
- 21,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- android 12
- Dimensions: 178.1 x 84 x 29 mm
published