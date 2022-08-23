I promote! Buy the robust Oukitel WP19 with the biggest battery in the world and 71% off

Recently launched with great prominence for its huge battery capacity, the Oukitel WP19 has a promotional price again this week. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone broke sales records during its debut on AliExpress.

In addition, in order to serve the public that was unable to buy the robust smartphone, the brand decided to give it a second chance by offering the WP19 at up to 71% off.

The promotion will run from August 22nd to 26th on AliExpress.

When using the “Marcas” coupon, you still get another R$ 120 off and the WP19 can be purchased for only R$ 1,431.23.

Want to know more about the robust smartphone with a giant battery? Then scroll down!