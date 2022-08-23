Igor Rabello, from Galo, suffers serious knee injury and undergoes surgery

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Igor Rabello tore a cruciate ligament and injured his meniscus during training

Atltico suffered a loss in defense for the Serie A sequence of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Igor Rabello had a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and an injury to the medial meniscus of his left knee and had to undergo surgery, on a date to be scheduled by the club.

In a statement on social media, Atltico reported that the defender suffered the injury during training this Monday, in Cidade do Galo. Igor Rabello was in action in a training game with some players who had not been playing as starters.

Igor Rabello, 27, had his contract extended by Atltico until December 2025. He was even wanted by So Paulo, but Galo chose to extend the defender’s stay, who arrived in January 2019. On that occasion, the defender had 70% of the economic rights acquired from Botafogo, for R$ 13 million.

Atltico’s reserve Igor Rabello, but entered several matches in the current season and had been one of the main options for the defense. The defender has 154 matches for Galo, with six goals. In 2022, he scored in a 3-2 loss to Athletico at Mineiro on 7 August.