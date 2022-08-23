Images of boy sleeping on the street hugging a dog sensitize netizens

In the area of ​​Shaw Boulevard, a highway that connects two cities, in the Philippines, the photographic records made by Jem Villomo, touched the internet this August.

The photos taken by Jem show a boy, no more than 12 years old, sleeping on the cold street floor, hugging his faithful four-legged companion to keep warm.

The photographs were taken near Manilla’s central train station. Unfortunately, for the boy who was not identified, it is already a ‘ritual’ to sleep cuddled with his black and white dog.

Boy should not be more than 12 years old (Photo: Jem Villimo)

Despite raising awareness among netizens, with the photos posted on Jem’s Facebook, Filipino pedestrians seem ‘not to care that much’ about the plight of the street child, passing indifferently to the situation.

Not knowing where the boy lived, or if he has a house, netizens were revolted by the situation shown in the photos.

Wondering if the boy had parents who didn’t mind him sleeping on the street, or asking if the boy was an orphan. So, creating a claim: help the little one.

The shared images touched netizens (Photo: Jem Villimo)

This claim caused one person to offer to welcome the boy and his dog into their home, which is not known, is whether this person has good intentions or is taking advantage of the situation.

Others also demanded the intervention of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the entity responsible for caring for minors in the Philippines.

According to the United Nations (UN), in data collected in 2016, there were more than 150 million children living on the streets. All in a situation of deprivation of rights and services guaranteed by law to them.

Children who face this situation of living on the street come from unstructured homes and inadequate housing conditions. Often victims of physical and psychological violence, sexual exploitation, who, before going to the streets, faced poverty.

Many people pass by the place oblivious to what is happening (Photo: Jem Villimo)

For the author of the photos, Jem Villimo, who lives near the place where the images were taken, “the boy lives on the street with his dog. He doesn’t ask for money, but for food for him and his dog.”

And he adds: “I felt upset that day for not having eaten money and being able to give it to him.”

More than 150 million children worldwide face the situation of living on the street (Photo: Jem Villimo)

Like the boy without his parents, or legal guardians, the only family he knows is his dog, and that’s why he insists on cuddling him when he sleeps.

The images shared by Jem reproduce the indignation that a child and a dog, two helpless, are living and sleeping on the streets.

