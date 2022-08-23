Instagram begins testing new feature that copies the main function of the BeReal network

Instagram is known for copying features from competitors that are starting to annoy the social media market. This happened with Stories, with Reels being Meta’s newest bet against TikTok.
Now, Instagram has also decided to attack the social network “BeReal” with the “IG Candid” feature. It was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi and it works in a simple way: Instagram must send a notification at random times for the user to take an authentic photo with the front and rear camera.
THE mechanics is a copy of the social network BeRealwhich currently ranks among the most downloaded apps on the App Store in the United States, for example.
The feature description is also present in the capture posted by Paluzzi:
Add someone else’s Candid IG to your stories tray. And every day, at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a photo within 2 minutes.
In a statement forwarded to The Verge, Meta confirmed the development of IG Candid:
This feature is an internal prototype and is not being tested externally.
For now, there is no forecast for the launch of IG Candid, but everything indicates that the project is part of the traditional “xerox machine” of the social network.