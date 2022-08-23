Instagram begins testing new feature that copies the main function of the BeReal network

Instagram is known for copying features from competitors that are starting to annoy the social media market. This happened with Stories, with Reels being Meta’s newest bet against TikTok.

Now, Instagram has also decided to attack the social network “BeReal” with the “IG Candid” feature. It was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi and it works in a simple way: Instagram must send a notification at random times for the user to take an authentic photo with the front and rear camera.

THE mechanics is a copy of the social network BeRealwhich currently ranks among the most downloaded apps on the App Store in the United States, for example.