Instagram tests function that copies BeReal feature, ‘anti-Instagram’ app | Social networks

The target of criticism for copying other social networks, Instagram is testing the implementation of one of the main functions of the BeReal application, which became popular for being an “anti-Instagram” network. According to information released by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, famous for anticipating app news, the Meta platform is developing the “IG Candid Challenges” feature. With it, users will receive, every day at random times, a notification to take and share a photo in Stories in just two minutes.

In this function it is only possible to take pictures so that both a selfie and an image taken by the rear camera appear at the same time. The purpose of the tool is to get users to share authentic and candid photos on a daily basis, rather than more produced and edited images. For now, the feature is only being tested internally and has not been released to the general public.

Instagram tests function that copies feature of BeReal, 'anti-Instagram' app — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash

The functionality tested by Instagram is similar to the proposal of BeReal, a social network application that differentiates itself by encouraging a more spontaneous and authentic experience on the Internet. The app has no filters and allows only one publication per day, according to the following rule: in two minutes, you have to take a selfie and a photo with the rear camera simultaneously, to show what you are “really” doing in that app. Exact moment.

Although it was launched in 2019, the app has been gaining more and more popularity on the web and appears among the top ten most searched social networking apps on the App Store, the iPhone app store. In addition to the iOS system, BeReal is also available for Android phones.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Instagram has copied a feature from BeReal. In July 2022, the social network launched Dual Capture, a tool to record Reels using both the front and rear cameras at the same time, similar to the rival app’s feature. The difference between them is that in the competitor application it is not possible to edit the image after capturing.

The biggest investment in Reels was also heavily criticized among users, who, dissatisfied with the constant attempts to “copy” TikTok, complained about the amount of videos suggested by the algorithm. At the time, the controversy was such that Instagram backtracked, paused testing the full-screen feed and promised to reduce the number of suggested posts.

with information from Alessandro Paluzzi and The Verge

