iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are up to BRL 4,000 cheaper on offer with cashback – Tecnoblog

Buying an iPhone 13 in Brazil is not for everyone, as Apple’s smartphone prices are high and the brand rarely offers discounts. However, in other stores you can find good deals, You can save up to R$4,000 on your order. That’s what’s happening this Tuesday (23) at Fast Shop.

Apple’s iPhone 13 line (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Fast Shop is selling the entire line of Apple iPhones 13 at much more competitive prices than the brand’s official store in Brazil. And, as an authorized reseller, it has approved appliances and a 1-year global manufacturer’s warranty.

Still, it is possible to save a little more on your purchase if you choose to use Zoom’s cashback program, which is currently offering 6% cash back throughout the Fast Shop store.

In short, if you want to buy a cheaper iPhone 13, this is the perfect time, and that’s why we’ve separated below a list of models that are worth it (in parentheses, the discounts in relation to the official prices practiced by Apple):

iPhone 13 128GB per BRL 4,699.06 (-38%)

(-38%) iPhone 13 256 GB per BRL 5,451.06 (-37%)

(-37%) iPhone 13 512GB per BRL 6,297.06 (-41%)

(-41%) iPhone 13 Mini 256GB per BRL 4,981.06 (-37%)

(-37%) iPhone 13 Mini 512GB per BRL 6,955.06 (-28%)

(-28%) iPhone 13 Pro 128GB per BRL 6,391.06 (-33%)

(-33%) iPhone 13 Pro 512GB per BRL 7,425.06 (-40%)

(-40%) iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB per BRL 6,673.06 (-37%)

(-37%) iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB per BRL 7,143.06 (-38%)

(-38%) iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB per BRL 8,712.86 (-35%)

It is worth noting that all these amounts are for cash payment on Pix and already considering the amount you receive back from Zoom’s cashback. Just be logged into your Zoom account and, in up to 35 business days, the amount will be transferred to your digital account and can be transferred to any bank. If in doubt, we have prepared a guide explaining how Zoom cashback works.

Which iPhone 13 is best for me?

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash)

With a more diversified product line, Apple started to serve different audiences with each of its smartphones, which also resulted in doubts about which device is the most suitable to buy.

Although the entire line comes equipped with the A15 Bionic processor, 5G support and similar design, there are differences between the components of each model, especially in the screens, batteries and cameras.

That’s why we have a complete comparison of the iPhone 13 to help you choose the best purchase option, detailing each feature that is worth noting before taking one of the models home.

