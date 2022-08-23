Jadson announces retirement, talks about debt with Corinthians and praises Duilio’s gesture

Owner of five titles for Corinthians, the now ex-midfielder Jadson confirmed his retirement from football this Monday. The former athlete had been without a club since mid-year, when he left Vitória, a team he defended for three months.

“At the beginning of this year, I ended up going to Vitória and, with my wife and children, I ended up deciding to end my career. I think they were wonderful years, achievements, opportunity to meet important people. I just want to thank God, my family, everyone who participated in my career. I retired. Today I am doing my business in Curitiba and Londrina, I have another focus“, revealed Jadson during the Arena SBT.

The player defended Corinthians between 2014 and 2019, having left the club after the arrival of then coach Tiago Nunes, in 2020, who stated that he would not have him and Ralf in the squad. Along with the athlete’s departure, Jadson filed a lawsuit against Timão. The former player stated that the club has not yet paid off the debt, but took the opportunity to highlight the management of President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

“Corinthians owes me to this day, three years already, but I’ll make one caveat: Duílio is a sensational guy, I like him a lot, he’s been trying to come to an agreementbut some lawyers sometimes want to show something and end up getting stuck,” explained Jadson.

For Corinthians, Jadson played 245 games, with 121 victories, 68 draws and 56 defeats. The ex-number 10 of the team scored 50 goals in total and won five titles: three Paulistas (2017, 2018 and 2019) and two Brazilians (2015 and 2017). The athlete is the 14th midfielder who most played for Corinthians.

Before arriving at Timão, Jadson defended Athletico-PR, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and São Paulo. After Timão, he returned to Athletico-PR and played for Avaí (on loan), before going to Vitória and hanging up his boots.

