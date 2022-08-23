Julianna Margulies Appears on Season 3 of “The Morning Show”

One of the most beloved characters of the second season of “The Morning Show”Laura Peterson — played brilliantly by Julianna Marguiles — will be back in the third season of the series.

She will return with the arrival of Jon Hamm, star who will play Paul Marks and will join both Marguiles and other established names in the production, such as Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In May, in an interview with Varietythe actress revealed an interest in playing the character again — primarily to discover deeper details about Laura’s personal life.

I want to know about her childhood: when did she first find out she was gay? How did her parents react? Has she ever been in a long-term relationship? What does she like to do when she’s not working? Does she want a long term relationship? Is she capable of it? I want to know if she fell in love with Bradley, or if it’s just another affair.

Produced by Charlotte Stoudt, the second season of “The Morning Show” will take the hook from the first two, with the UBA team emerging after the devastating actions of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon).

