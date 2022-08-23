Kamaru Usman Congratulates Edwards, Asks for London Rematch | combat

This Tuesday, three days after being knocked out by Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278, Kamaru Usman finally spoke about the loss suffered on Saturday in Salt Lake City (USA). In an interview with the website “TMZ Sports”, the former welterweight champion said he recovered and congratulated the tormentor for the beautiful high kick applied in the fifth round of the fight.

– I’m feeling good, I’m in good spirits. It’s a fight, it happens. (…) What a blow! It was a big hit! It was like a “Hail Mary” in the last 10 seconds of the Super Bowl, it was a big blow – said the Nigerian fighter, comparing the successful kick to a football play in which the quarterback throws the oval ball from afar, in desperation, to attempt a lifesaving touchdown at the end of the game.

Usman also said he is less sad than his friends and relatives, and that he sees the defeat as an opportunity to turn around and serve as an example for people who face adversity. He is determined to make an immediate rematch, which would close a trilogy between the two fighters (they already faced each other in 2015, with the Nigerian winning). And he’s been willing to make the showdown in London, where Edwards resides and trains.

– What else makes sense? Look at the division. That will definitely happen next. I spoke to Dana (White, UFC president), we’ll let him do his job and we’ll see which date makes sense. I was looking to fit in this year, but it will probably be next year and I want to go to England. I feel that England is my second home. England is half African. It’s time to go out there and entertain my people. What a story! It can’t be written any better than that.

I like Leon and I’m very happy for Leon. This is great for his story and even better for mine. He wanted a fight in London and now he got it, and it’s a big fight. It’s a mega fight. I’m already excited about it! — Kamaru Usman