Lucas Braga reveals behind-the-scenes of changes in the Santos squad due to Soteldo’s ‘fault’: “Big change”

Forward talked about the changes he will have to live on the field due to the arrival of shirt 10

After the elimination of both the Sudamericana and the Copa do Brasil, Santos is experiencing an unstable moment in the Brazilian Championship. However, from the last five matches in the national competition, Peixe has two wins, two draws and one defeat, and sees the ups and downs of rivals make the team rise in the table. Currently, the team from the coast of São Paulo occupies the eighth place, with 33 points.

The last match helped the team led by Lisca to increase their advantage in the middle block. With the victory against São Paulo, direct rival, he was able to distance himself from América-MG and Red Bull Bragantino, who “parked” at 31 points. his lineup in the starting lineup causes changes in Lisca’s plans.

In a press conference, Lucas Braga talked about the changes that the arrival of Soteldo promotes, and exemplified the fact that he played on the right wing against São Paulo. “For me it’s a big change, but I’ve been working during the week. It’s more a matter of adaptation, of movements, of having a good right leg and playing on the right side”, said the striker, who usually plays on the left.

Despite being displaced by Soteldo, Lucas Braga praised his teammate, who already stood out in the first game back with an assist. “He is a very distinguished guy, above average. He crossed a sugary ball to me in the area. He’s a guy who makes a difference. Sometimes he goes through two, three markers and makes room for us. He is already helping a lot”, commented the player.