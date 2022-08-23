MacBook Air (M2) Runs Windows 11 Faster Than Dell XPS

O YouTuber Vadim Yuryevfrom the channel Max Techmade a video in which he compared the speeds of the MacBook Air (with processor M2) and notebook Dell XPS 13Plusboth running the Windows 11. The most interesting thing is that the Apple computer outperformed the other, even not working with its native system.

By default, the ARM architecture of Apple Silicon chips is not compatible with the x86 system, which is still used by Windows. You can, however, still use software that runs an ARM version of Microsoft’s system via a virtual machine — that’s what Parallels Desktop 18 does, and that’s what Parallels Desktop 18 does with it. YouTuber ran Windows 11 on the new MacBook Air.

In addition to both running Windows 11, the tested Dell XPS had an Intel Core i5-1240P and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air used had the same amount of memory, as well as the M2 processor (with GPU than 10 cores).

Yuryev tested both computers on Geekbench 5 and Speedometer 2.0, which measures the responsiveness of web applications.

In the first test, there was a difference in the results considering the XPS connected and disconnected from power. In the second case, which is the most natural for a laptop, the computer scored 1,182 points. single-core and 5,476 points multi-core. By comparison, the MacBook Air scored 1,681 and 7,260 points, respectively, beating the Dell in both categories.

Already when connecting the XPS to power, the performance had a significant increase: the computer from Dell reached 1,548 points in the test single-core and 8,103 points multi-core. Although the first number does not exceed the MacBook Air, the second is a little higher than the Apple machine.

In Speedometer 2.0, the Mac got the better of it, but by not a huge margin. There were 228 website loads per minute, against 209 for Dell. When running the test on macOS, the result rose to 328, showing all the firepower of the computer and the M2 processor.

It is worth remembering that there is a very considerable price difference between the two notebooks out there. While the Dell costs US$1,850 (about R$9,400), the tested configuration of the MacBook Air is priced in the US at US$1,600 (or R$17,200 in Brazil). Here, ironically, the XPS is cheaper (R$12,000).

Furthermore, this test is more informative than practical. This is because, due to architectural differences, malfunctions and high power consumption may occur when running this version of Windows and Microsoft system applications on Mac.

Anyway, it’s interesting to see how far the M2’s power goes, isn’t it? 😅

