Marvel: all about the 5 stages for you to get to know the biggest movie franchise

“There was an idea,” Nick Fury said in a speech in the first Avengers movie. “It was to bring together a group of extraordinary people, to see if they could become something more, to see if they could work together when we needed them, to fight the battles we couldn’t.” The speech sought to unite superheroes to face their first enemy and represents very well what has become, a decade later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe – or MCU, as the acronym in English.

What started as a risky bet, back in 2008, has now become the biggest movie franchise: the 29 films released so far have grossed R$141 billion worldwide.

It is possible to attribute the success of the MCU to many factors, among them the well-selected cast early on, such as Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson. And the new generation is well represented by Tom Holland – Spider-Man – and Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel.

To understand this long plot and all the implications of these adventures, it is necessary to watch everything in order, respecting the chronology of each official phase. See the highlights of each moment:

Phase 1

This milestone in the history of cinema brought the emergence of each hero in a movie of their own: Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America. After being introduced, they came together to fight Loki in “Avengers”. If the long solos hadn’t worked out, none of what came next would have gotten off the ground!

At this stage it was already possible to see how the MCU connects, with characters moving between the different plots and something bigger being built – which until then had never been done with heroes in the movies.

Level 2

This was the era of sequels, with new adventures for characters from the past phase and showing the Avengers as a worldwide phenomenon before they fought the villain Ultron. And the story went beyond Earth and Asgard, with the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Ant-Man also appeared on the sly.

Phase 3

It was with a golden key that the Infinity Saga came to an end, which corresponds to the arc of the first three stages and shows the supervillain Thanos’ journey to collect the infinity stones and eliminate half of the life in the universe.

The third phase began with the breakup of the team of heroes – and the grand finale was the colossal war of “Avengers: Endgame”, with dozens of first-rate heroes. Among the newcomers of Phase 3 are Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, who brought a mystical aspect to the MCU.

Phase 4

The stories are no longer limited to the movies: phase 4 had the first MCU series on Disney+ and started the Multiverse Saga. This moment showed the consequences of previous films, such as the characters’ mourning and the impacts of those who lived the blip, that five-year period in which half of the life in the world disappeared.

This phase also allowed for an even greater expansion of the MCU, with the debut of “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The newest member of this universe is She-Hulk, who debuted her series on Disney+ in August. The conclusion is set for November, with the continuation of “Black Panther”.

Phase 5

This phase will see the conclusion of the Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy trilogies. The stories are expected to be even more innovative, including a series by the villain Agatha, the revival of Daredevil – which had its own Netflix show – and a new Captain America movie, which now happened to be Sam Wilson. The biggest surprise, however, should come at the end, with the film of the group of heroes Thunderbolts.

Not much is known about the sixth phase yet, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that we will have a new version of the Fantastic Four and two new Avengers movies, which are expected to debut within six months. If the rumors are correct, we will see the debut of the X-Men in the MCU, with an important presence of mutants.