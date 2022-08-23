Michele Morrone from “365 Final Days” makes a controversial revelation about the film’s racy scenes

365 Final Days premiered last Friday (19) on Netflix and despite the great displeasure of critics and part of the public, it continues to impress with its numerous and graphic hot scenes.

Shocking the audience since the first film thanks to the veracity of the spicy sequences of the long, now the actor Michele Morrone made a rather controversial revelation about the filming of such scenes.

In an interview with Subwaythe actor said that did not use an intimacy coordinator for the recordings of the sex scenes with her co-star Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura).

Second morronedespite the fact that all three films have such a professional in the studio, he “didn’t need a coordinator to help him.”

I didn’t need an intimacy coordinator to help me…Of course, it’s an important person to have on set for the other actors and for the people working behind the scenes, it helps all of us, but personally, no, I don’t need anyone.”

morrone justified his speech saying that he likes to build his characters and his scenes the way he imagined, however, the speech of the actor from 365 days it is controversial because Intimacy Coordinators are professionals trained to “choreograph” intimate scenes on film sets, and ensuring that the boundaries of each actor (especially actresses) are respected.

Recently, the matter generated an avalanche of comments in Hollywood after the actor Sean Bean (game of Thrones) to speak out against these professionals, saying that the supervision in the studios “ruins the spontaneity of the scenes.”

Actresses like Amanda Seyfried (Dear John) and Emma Thompson (Reason and sensibility), took a stand against the actor’s statements, saying that several abuses of a psychological nature would have been avoided in the past if these professionals had existed.

Considering the quantity, and the daring, of the trilogy’s sex scenes 365 daysit is at least curious that the actor takes this position and raises questions about whether these statements mean that the sequences were not rehearsed, even though he recognizes that the professional helped “other actors”.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura) did not take a position on the matter, but according to morrone, they “share advice and love each other”, implying that they both have a good relationship.

