Microsoft tests mouse and keyboard support on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Recent update changed the Xbox Cloud Gaming interface and added mouse and keyboard icons

Xbox Insider program participants received an Xbox PC app update that changed the Xbox Cloud Gaming interface. The main change is the addition of icons that indicate mouse and keyboard support in Xbox Cloud Gaming. The app also implemented a new filter in the search bar that allows the user to quickly search for games that support peripherals.

during the event Xfest for Everyone, which took place in July of this year, Microsoft had promised to implement mouse and keyboard support in Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as a 72 ms reduction in streaming latency. The UI changes for the Xbox Insider program are a strong indication that the company is already carrying out the necessary tests before making the update available to all users.

At image above you can identify the change made in the Xbox Cloud Gaming interface. At the top, in the gray strip where the phrase ‘Most Games Require a Controller’ is written (Most games require a controller), in the right corner are the icons that show the settings, connectivity, mouse and controller tabs. The mouse icon is new, which was added in the latest app update for Xbox Insider participants.

Mouse and keyboard support is in testing phase

The Windows Central portal comments that, for now, the new interface has several errors and slow loading, after all it is a test version. The new search filter, to find games with mouse and keyboard support is also not working correctly, with no return after running the search.

For now, Microsoft is conducting the necessary tests to provide the functionality of connecting to peripherals in Xbox Cloud Gaming. This process is not simple, as several elements, such as the high precision of movements offered by a mouse, need to be calibrated correctly to avoid problems. There’s no confirmation on when Microsoft will offer mouse and keyboard support for all Xbox Cloud Gaming users, but the interface change is a sign that the update is on the way.

Source: Windows Central