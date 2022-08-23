Mom Makes Her Daughter Believe She Has Cancer So She’ll Never Walk Away In Joey King Series

The Act is an original platform drama and thriller series hulu USA and here in Brazil, is available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on true events, this is one of those series that holds you from start to finish with a shocking story.

In the production, we follow the story of mother Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette), and his daughter, Gipsy (Joey King), who believed she had a serious illness throughout her life because of her extremely controlling and insecure mother.

But when Gypsy discovers that all the diseases she thought she had don’t exist, she sets off in search of independence to live a forbidden love, and then decides to orchestrate a murder.

The real crime happened in 2015 and Gypsy is still stuck to this day.

The cast has Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny and AnnaSophia Robb.

The Act is available on Amazon Prime Video but only for exclusive subscribers starzlplay.

