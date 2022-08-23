Netflix confirms presence at CCXP 2022 – GKPB

The 2022 edition of the CCXP marks the return of the event’s face-to-face format, after two years of being held remotely due to the pandemic. And with just 99 days to go before the event begins, CCXP production confirmed the presence of Netflix at the world’s largest pop culture convention.

Roberto FabriVP of Content and Brand at CCXP, defines Netflix as a historic partner, as the streaming service has been present since the first edition that took place in 2014 and has already been responsible for epic moments at CCXP, such as that year in which Netflix brought to Brazil the cast of the Marco Polo series.

In the year 2015, Netflix brought the duo of actors Krysten Ritter and David Tennant to promote the series Jessica Jones, not to mention the cast of the fever Sense8 and The Ridiculous Six. Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner and Terry Crews also attended the Netflix panels in the same issue.

At CCXP held in 2016, Netflix brought actor Neil Patrick Harris to introduce his evil Count Olaf, from the (great) series A Series of Unfortunate Events. The cast of the Brazilian series 3% was also announced that year. And it was Netflix responsible for bringing Will Smith, who starred in one of the greatest moments in CCXP history. The actor simply decided to walk around the pavilion in costume without being disturbed, but he dragged a crowd to the place where he revealed himself to the public causing a huge uproar.

Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Sandra Bullock, Andy Serkis, Elliot Page, Henry Cavill, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Rodrigo de La Serna, Esther Acebo and many, many other names have already been to CCXP brought by Netflix to promote its most diverse productions, and in 2022, with the return of the public to CCXP, the tradition will continue. Despite not having released any names yet, Netflix promises to surprise fans with its ads and attractions.

Before attending CCXP, Netflix will hold another edition of its Tudum Festival in September, where teasers, trailers and announcements about the company’s future productions will be released. This year’s edition of Tudum will be done virtually.

And there’s still time for you to guarantee your presence at CCXP 2022, as tickets for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Epic and Unlock can be purchased on the official website.