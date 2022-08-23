new Google Wallet has NFC payment

Google recently announced the new improved wallet to make people’s daily lives even easier. The novelty will bring together most of the services considered essential. With everything in one place, the consumer will have an even more complete and attractive experience. On top of that, the new wallet will have payment by NFC.

The acronym NFC indicates short-distance communication technology, as it comes from the acronym in English for Near Field Communication. With the Google Pay app becoming the Google Wallet, customers will have more features in addition to a completely new design and different.

Payment by NFC

According to one of the latest announcements made by the team, customers will be able to pay their bills anywhere as long as they accept Google Pay online. Credit and debit cards will be saved in Google Wallet.

The possibility of making the payment by NFC – that is, by approximation – is just one of the facilities. The changes hope to improve privacy settings, all with more security and usability.

In this way, according to Google, the proximity or Wallet payment symbols indicate that the person can use this payment method. Such symbols will appear on the terminal screen or in the cashier at checkout. For to enjoy payment by NFC, customers must first activate the function.

To do this, just access the settings of the mobile device.

The announcement also makes it clear that users will not need to download a new app to use Google Wallet. The replacement will be automatic, but those who don’t have the app on their cell phone will have to download the current version.