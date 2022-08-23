Neymar and new coach are differences from the best attack in Europe

Four goals against Nantes, in the Champions’ Trophy, five against Clermont, in the debut of the French Championship, another five against Montpellier and seven against Lille, in the following rounds of the national tournament.

After a first season of the trio of stars formed by Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar marked by the smell of disappointment, Paris Saint-Germain can now say that they have the best attack in the world… And even prove it with numbers.

Among the teams that compete in the seven main national leagues in Europe (English, Spanish, Italian, German, French, Portuguese and Dutch, according to the UEFA coefficient ranking), PSG has the most productive offensive system in this season start.

The Parisian team has already put 21 balls in the nets in just four matches played. The Dutch AZ Alkmaar, second in the ranking, scored the same number of goals, but has already been on the field on seven occasions.

Neymar has been the big star of PSG’s attack in this 2022/23 start. The Brazilian ace has already scored seven times, three more than second-scorers Messi and Mbappé. Achraf Hakimi (2), Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos complete the bill.