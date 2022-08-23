No Return Home’. Film returns to Portuguese cinemas

To celebrate 60 years since the superhero Spider man was first featured in the comic strip Marvela Sony Pictures decided to show his latest film in movie theaters all over the world.

Launched in December last year, Spider-Man: No Homecoming returns in an extended version, with eleven minutes of unreleased material that was eliminated in the final version of the film. The feature became the sixth most profitable film of all time at the worldwide box office. The film is getting closer and closer to reaching the milestone of two billion dollars (more than €1 billion) of worldwide revenues. With the relaunch in movie theaters, this scenario becomes increasingly possible to happen.

The announcement of the re-release had already been made in June by the actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on the social networks. The official comeback poster Spider-Man: No Homecoming to cinemas has already been announced by Sony Pictures.

In addition to the three “spider-men”, Zendaya (Michelle Jones/ MJ), Marisa Veriga Tomei (Aunt May), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Jamie Foxx (electro) or Alfred Molina (Doctor octopus) also appear in the latest film from the Spider man.

THE Sony Pictures already has a few more confirmed projects of the spider universe. One of them is the movie Madame Web which is being recorded and which premieres in 2023. Names like Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts have already been confirmed. As for the hero’s animations, two more feature films will be released. Spider-Man In The Spider Universe. Part one arrives on June 2, 2023 and part two on March 29, 2024.

The official movie trailer Spider-Man: No Homecoming broke views records, surpassing the trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

