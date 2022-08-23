Organized by Corinthians complains about charging for tickets for youth, futsal and women’s games

One of the main organized supporters of Corinthians, Shirt 12 used its social networks to protest the fact that the club is charging tickets for matches in other modalities, such as grassroots football, futsal and the women’s team. The demonstration is accompanied by an indication that it will be impossible to attend all these events in the current way.

“We never measure efforts to be present at all Corinthians games, both in the capital, as in all points where we have sub-headquarters close to where the reason for our existence is to act. However, we have reached an unsustainable point”, began the entity. , remembering the events booked for the week.

In addition to the game between Vítor Pereira’s team against Fluminense, at the Maracanã stadium, on Wednesday, Timão will face Guarani and Flamengo, with their U-20 team, Ferroviária, with the women’s team, and Magnus, for the final. Paulista de Futsal, all with admission charge. The only free duel is basketball, Thursday, against Bauru, at Parque São Jorge.

“All of them charge tickets ranging from R$10 to R$30. In addition to the men’s Corinthians games, where they will play both at the Arena and in another state. they need the support of Fiel Torcida. In this way, we believe that a more efficient marketing that brought more resources, could meet the need for so many ticket charges, even in games of lower demand”, warned 12, before concluding.

“And finally, it’s worth remembering that the games held in Parque São Jorge were the only opportunities for the “poor madman” from Corinthians to accompany his great love. at Wlamir Marques on a rainy Thursday night to watch a futsal match, we know that access will be even more scarce for the people”, he concluded.

See the publication

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Base do Corinthians and Futsal do Corinthians.