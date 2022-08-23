Palmeiras will have a decision marathon and third game in a row against the vice-leader of the Brasileirão | palm trees

Palmeiras returns to training this Tuesday with an eye on the match against Fluminense, Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Macaranã, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. It will be the last window without games in the middle of the week before the start of the Libertadores semifinals.

This weekend’s match, valid for the Brasileirão, will be Palmeiras’ third in a row against a different vice-leader. Verdão leads the competition with 49 points, eight more than Fluminense, currently second in the table.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In a match valid for the 22nd round, Palmeiras visited Corinthians, at the time vice-leader, and won by 1 to 0. The result made the rival lose the second place to Flamengo, precisely the opponent of Verdão in the next round.

1 of 1 Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco

The draw against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, kept the distance of nine points from Palmeiras and even made the team from Rio de Janeiro fall to third place, with the vice-leadership taken by Fluminense.

And which team will Palmeiras face in the next round? Precisely the Tricolor das Laranjeiras, being the third consecutive duel between the two first placed in the Brasileirão.

Despite the direct confrontations and the maintenance of the advantage for the main competitors, coach Abel Ferreira does not believe that the definition of the title will happen after the sequence of games against rivals at the top of the table.

– For me, the championship will be defined on the last round. I don’t really look at rankings, I go into every game to win. We had a difficult streak, but it was also difficult for our opponents. It’s about giving the best in each game and we’re not going to deviate from our standard. It’s a team [Fluminense]with a great coach and we know it’s at their house, but that doesn’t change the way we play. A good mix between experienced and young players, with an excellent coach – said Abel Ferreira after the draw against Flamengo.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Palmeiras got the day off on Monday and will show up again this Tuesday with an eye on the preparation for the duel against Fluminense, Saturday, at Maracanã.

In addition to the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will have another sequence of decisive games, this time for Libertadores da América. Next Tuesday, Verdão starts the semifinal dispute against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada. The return game and the definition of the classified for the final will be the following week, in São Paulo.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧