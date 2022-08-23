Paul Rudd Confirmed for Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building”

After special appearances by Sting, Dear Delevingne and Amy Schumer in the first two seasons, “Only Murders in the Building” has already secured a major new addition to the cast for the third season: Paul Rudd.

The series, shown here in Brazil by Star+, stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short and will have in Paul Rudd one more character in the plot for its third season.

The actor, who has already starred with Selena in the movie “Unlikely Friendships”, has been confirmed for the next season of “Only Murders in the Building” by the producer of the series, which ended its second season this Tuesday (23).

*SPOILER WARNING*

In a statement to Variety, John Hoffmanproducer of the series, stated:

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entry into the world of our series at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our Season 3 – as he is a clear source of many questions throughout to come and, as always with our series, lots of changes to come!”

Despite confirmation, it has not been announced whether Paul Rudd will be a regular character or just a cameo in the next wave of episodes of “Only Murders in the Building”which is expected to debut in 2023.

What is “Only Murders In the Building” like?

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are neighbors who share an interest in true crime podcasts. They end up getting involved in one, and team up to unravel the mysterious death of Tim Kono.

In season 2, crime becomes “subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of NYC neighbors who think they committed the murder”.