Petro announces Colombia’s departure from ultraconservative alliance led by Bolsonaro government

Admin 2 days ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

The departure was announced through a letter and is the first gesture of rupture between Colombia and Brazil since the leftist and Gustavo Petro took office in early August.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Woman finds ‘strange’ animals nestled under her dog’s bed

Three weeks ago, during a stormy night, a woman named Emma Jane Kidd found three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved