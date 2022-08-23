Petro announces Colombia’s departure from ultraconservative alliance led by Bolsonaro government

The departure was announced through a letter and is the first gesture of rupture between Colombia and Brazil since the leftist and Gustavo Petro took office in early August.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Colombia announced, in a letter sent on Monday (22) to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, that it is leaving the ultra-conservative alliance of about 30 countries, known as the Geneva Consensus, which was led by Brazil after the victory of Joe Biden in the United States. According to a column by journalist Jamil Chade, from UOL, the Colombian decision “is the first gesture of rupture between Colombia and Brazil since Gustavo Petro took office”.

The Colombian departure comes in the wake of the ultra-conservative agenda defended by the alliance, which promotes frequent attacks on legal abortion and which “aims to review agreed concepts on women’s rights”. “Today, the bloc has several countries with an authoritarian or populist extreme right character”, in addition to arguing about the existence of a supposed “maneuver in international entities to include terms such as the right to reproductive and sexual health in the programs, which would open a gap to legitimize abortion” the report highlights.

“The group’s fear is unfounded. In all texts approved by the UN (United Nations) or WHO, any reference to these topics is always accompanied by a warning that national laws must be respected”, emphasizes Chade. In the letter, Colombia emphasizes that it “recognises, respects and protects the sexual and reproductive rights and sexual and reproductive health of women” and that the “right to legal and safe abortion is an integral and indivisible part of sexual and reproductive rights and women’s sexual and reproductive health”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Colombia is not the first country to leave the alliance. In an executive order signed by President Joe Biden, the US government officially abandoned the alliance.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At that moment, Biden was emphatic in profoundly modifying the position of Americans in international organizations, both with regard to the Geneva Consensus, but also in the promotion and expansion of the rights of LGBTI movements”, highlights the journalist.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.