PF fulfills search and seizure warrant for pen drive and cell phones of Coco Bambu owner

Federal Police fulfill a search and seizure warrant to collect a flash drive and cell phones from the owner of Coco Bambu, Afrânio Barreira, on the morning of this Tuesday, 23rd. The warrant was issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes. The action, which takes place in four more states, stems from complaints involving the dissemination of anti-democratic phrases shared in a WhatsApp group to which Afrânio is a part.

According to the businessman’s lawyer, Daniel Maia, the police arrived at the building around 7 am, carrying out a warrant only for the search and seizure of media, which includes a flash drive and cell phones. The lawyer points out that the action was quiet.

“There is an inquiry in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), where there are frivolous and absolutely unfounded accusations of political persecutors of Dr Afrânio, and in the face of these accusations, Minister Alexandre de Moraes decreed the search and seizure so that these accusations could be investigated”, he explained. .

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

He points out that the businessman has nothing to hide, being just a “political persecution”. “Not from the minister, but from whoever made the complaint”, stressed the lawyer. Also according to Daniel Maia, the information released by the press in the last week, about the anti-democratic speeches, is “fake news”.

The lawyer also points out that the owner of the restaurant chain Coco Bambu should speak today. “He wants to speak out, voluntarily, because he is being persecuted,” he said, highlighting the hundreds of jobs generated by the restaurant chain.

Inquiry in the STF

The investigation was determined by Minister Alexandre de Morais. The searches, carried out after the denunciation of a group of lawyers and entities, investigate messages possibly written by businessmen who support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection.

In the group, supporters would defend a coup d’état, if the former president, and also presidential candidate, Lula (PT), wins the October elections.

According to information from G1, the warrants are carried out in five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará. In addition to Afrânio Barreira Filho, seven other businessmen are also the target of the investigation:

Ivan Wrobel (W3 Engenharia);

Jose Isaac Peres;

Jose Kory;

Luciano Hang (Havan);

Luiz André Tissot;

Marco Aurélio Raymundo;

Meyer Joseph Nigri

Updated at 9:32 am

With information from reporter Levi Aguiar

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags