Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for Omicron vaccine booster

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech requested authorization in the United States (USA) for the booster of the vaccine against covid-19, reformulated to target the Ômicron variant. He informed that there are already doses available for immediate shipment, after regulatory release.

The application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is for a so-called ambivalent vaccine, against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus, along with the original novel coronavirus strain. The immunizer is intended for people over 12 years of age.

Pfizer says it is ready to deliver the doses for September, fulfilling a $3.2 billion agreement in place with the US government for 105 million doses, including the bespoke doses against Omicron.

“Having rapidly ramped up production, we are ready to immediately begin distribution of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 ambivalent booster, if authorized,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and members of the European Union (EU) are preparing for autumn vaccination campaigns to protect against future outbreaks of the disease. The UK became the first country to release an ambivalent vaccine, made by Moderna, last week.

Pfizer also plans to complete its authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in the coming days, Bourla said on Twitter.

(Additional reporting by Leroy Leo)

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.