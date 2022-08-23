Pirelli Calendar 2023 honors ‘muses’ with fashion stars – News

SÃO PAULO, AUG 23 (ANSA) – The next edition of the Pirelli Calendar, signed by photographer Emma Summerton, will be dedicated to the “muses” and will bring together some of the most famous models in the world, such as Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid.

Titled “Love Letters to the Muse”, the project is set in London and New York and pays homage to the imaginary characters and archetypes that inspired Summerton throughout his life, from her mother to singers, actresses, artists, writers, activists and painters.

“Since the beginning of my journey with photography, I have always been driven by who is the woman in my image. Where did she come from? Where does she want to go? Who does she love? How does she love? What moves her? How does she imagine herself in the world? How does it become its own imagination?”, explains the photographer.

“I first ask myself these questions and then project them onto the story I’m trying to tell or the emotion I hope to convey. The intention is to inspire the viewer to open their minds and dream with me,” adds Summerton, who photographed the 49th edition of “The Cal” for three days in New York in June and one day in London in July.

“I noticed Emma Summerton’s work because her images represent a dreamlike and magical world, very rich in color and imagination. And as we live in an age where the ‘real’ and the ‘unreal’ meet with increasing frequency, she seemed like the perfect artist to interpret that moment,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and CEO of Pirelli.

Among the main stars of the upcoming calendar are Cara Delevingne, who plays “the artist”, and Bella Hadid, who plays the “fairy”.

The other muses are Adwoa Aboah (“the queen”), Adut Akech (“the dreamcatcher”), Ashley Graham (“the activist”), Karlie Kloss (“the technological sage”), Precious Lee (“the stories”), Lila Moss (“the seer”), Sasha Pivovarova (“the painter”), Emily Ratajkowski (“the writer”), Guinevere van Seenus (“the photographer”), Lauren Wasser (“the athlete”) and Kaya Wilkins (“the music”).

The presentation of “Love Letters to the Muse” will take place next November. (ANSA).

