Pirelli Calendar 2023: models are back in the spotlight

Eight years after the last Pirelli calendar composed only of models, the brand returns to the concept that marked one of its most successful marketing products. In the 49th edition of The Cal (as the sophisticated leaflet is called), entitled Love Letters to the Muse (in Portuguese, Love Letters to the Muse), 14 mannequins of international fame, including Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Emily Ratajkowski, are back in the spotlight to celebrate “the creative powers, strength and passion of women”.

Australian photographer Emma Summerton photographed the stars of the Pirelli Calendar 2023 in studios in New York and London during the months of June and July. The models were styled by Amanda Harlech, a British consultant and former muse of John Galliano and Karl Lagerfeld. In addition to the names already mentioned, Guinevere van Seenus, Lauren Wasser, Ashley Graham and Precious Lee also participated, along with Sasha Pivovarova, Adut Akech, Kaya Wilkins, Adwoa Aboah, Lila Moss and He Cong.

Emma Summerton honors the imaginary characters and archetypes that have inspired her throughout her life, from her mother to singers, actresses, artists, writers, activists and painters. “The intention is to inspire the viewer to open their minds and dream with me”, said the photographer to the Ansa agency. the presentation of Love Letters to the Muse will take place in November.

Continues after advertising





