Poll: do you approve of the arrival of coach Lucho González in Ceará? – move

O Ceará agreed to hire the Argentine coach Lucho Gonzalez for the 2022 season sequel. official announcement will be made soon. It will be the professional’s first experience in the role. Retired from the pitch in 2021, he has a stint as a technical assistant in the Atletico-PR.

Multi-champion in sport, being one of the most successful soccer players in the history of Argentina, he is an idol for several clubs and took the B license from the CBF, in addition to completing the PRO leadership course of the Argentine Football Federation (AFA). So, do you approve of arrival?

The professional arrives to replace Marquinhos Santosfired on August 14, after a loss to Fortaleza during Serie A. The national elite is the only white-and-white competition until the end of the year, with the objective of staying, in addition to winning a spot to participate in an international tournament.

HISTORIC

The new alvinegro coach is the second Argentine with the most titles in history as an athlete. In all, there were 30. He is surpassed only by Lionel Messi. In the team from Paraná, he played 164 matches, scored 11 goals and provided six assists. As captain, he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana.

The former midfielder hung up his boots in May 2021, at Arena da Baixada, in the duel between Athletico and Aucas, for Sula. He also has spells at River Plate, Al-Rayyan, Porto and Marseille. He also defended the Argentina national team.