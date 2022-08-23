Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home is linked to an affair that shook royalty. Know the story – Monet

+



Duchess Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William (Photo: Instagram)

The new home of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton is linked to an affair that shook the British monarchy in the 1950s. The couple and their three children left their premises at Kensington Palace, London, to live in Adelaide Cottage, a property installed on the grounds of Windsor Palace, located 35 km from the English capital.

The move has drawn attention as it is a new “modest” home by the standards of royalty. With “only” four bedrooms, the property was built in 1831 as a leisure home for Queen Adelaide (1792-1849), wife of King William IV (1765-1837). However, he is in the British imagination for having accommodated an affair with another member of the Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II with her sister, Princess Margaret, in a 1948 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

For years, Adelaide Cottage was home to Peter Townsend (1914-1995) and his family. Townsend was groomsman to King George VI (1895-1952), between 1944 and 1952, and then to Queen Elizabeth II, between 1952 and 1953. As groomsman, he was the court member responsible for looking after the horse used by the monarch in his appearances. public.

1951 photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her sister Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend (Photo: Getty Images)

He was already a divorced man when he began his brief relationship with Princess Margaret (1930-2002), the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, in the early 1950s. The romance caused controversy at the time because Townsend was divorced. The princess even asked her older sister’s permission to marry her boyfriend, but the queen and her aides chose to send him to a diplomatic post in Belgium.

The affair between Margaret and Townsend was portrayed in the series ‘The Crown’, with the princess being played by actress Vanessa Kirby and her lover by actor Ben Miles.

Vanessa Kirby and Ben Miles in a scene from the series The Crown (Photo: Playback)

One of the hopes with William’s move is that it will ease some criticism of British royals’ overspending. Among the novelties of the family’s routine in the new house is the absence of a full-time nanny for the children, living with the family in the property, as was the case in their apartment in London.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, with their three children, during one of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee events (Photo: Getty Images)

In the new neighborhood, William and Middleton will live close to famous friends such as actor George Clooney, singer Elton John and actress Anna Friel. With the move, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend a new school, Lambrook School.

The two will be morning students at Lambrook, with classes every Saturday. The institution’s quarter costs £7,000 (R$44,240) per student, with an extra £1,400 (R$8,800) for resident students who sleep on site. The school accepts both boys and girls.