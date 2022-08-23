Production by Miguel Falabella wins Teaser and the premiere date is announced by Disney +

<br> <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/4pJSxhpMyiA/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="YouTube video player"><br> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="#ffffff" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"></polygon></svg> <p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/4pJSxhpMyiA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br> </p>

The first Brazilian musical series of the Disney+ had its premiere date announced on Monday (22), The Choir: Success, Here I’m Going to hits the platform on September 8, 2022. Miguel Falabella is the creator and director responsible for the new original production, this will be the director’s first work outside of Rede Globo.

Miguel Falabella signed a contract with Disney+ in December 2020 and in November 2021 the director showed the first images and commented on what the series was about The Chorus: Success, Here I Come. The series will feature hits from MPB, Rita Lee, Raul Seixas, Chico Buarque, Pixinguinha and much more.

In the official synopsis released by the platform, it says that the series will address “the story of young adults who see in the casting call announcement for a famous Brazilian musical theater company the chance to achieve their sleeping dreams and make a career in theater”. The Chorus: Success, Here I Come will take place in São Paulo and already has the second season confirmed by Disney+the first season will have 10 episodes.

The cast of the series will feature Miguel Falabella like Renato, Sara Sarres like Marita, Karin Hils like Marion and Lucas Wickhaus like George. The Chorus: Success, Here I Come will also feature the talents of Daniel Rangel (Leandro), Mica Diaz (Alicia), hippolytus (Reginaldo), Graciely Junqueira (Ivone), Carolina Amaral (Antonia), Rhener Freitas (Mauritius), Gabriella DiGrecco (Daughter in law), Bruno Boer (Sissy), William Magon (Arthur) and Great Bandarz (Fernando) and much more.

Falabella and Cininha de Paula are responsible for the general direction of the series. The script is signed by Miguel Falabella and Rosana Hermann.

O Disney+ announced that the latest film from marvel studios will arrive on the platform on the 8th of September. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie of the hero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and accompanies theGod of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.”.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of Natalie Portman like Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson like Valkyrie, Taika Waititi like Korg and Jaimie Alexander like Lady Sif. The film also features Russell Crowe like Zeus and Christian Bale like Gorr.

The fourth Thor movie premiered in Brazilian theaters on July 7, 2022 with the script and direction of Taika Waititi.

