PSG coach decides who will be official penalty taker

Christophe Galtier defined Kylian Mbappé as the first penalty taker of the Paris Saint-Germain. Although it was discussed before the rout against Lille, the theme was already known to the squad since the pre-season held in Japan, according to “L’Équipe”.

+ Selection Radar: see how was the performance of Brazilians who dream of the Cup in the weekend round

Although the Frenchman is the club’s official penalty taker, Neymar should also have some opportunities, as in the match against Montpellier. After shirt seven wasted his charge, the Brazilian had an opportunity in a new penalty and converted to PSG.

Despite the controversy that heated the backstage of Paris Saint-Germain last week, Galtier managed to restore calm in the Parc des Princes. Due to his communication, management and guidance, the captain recalled the sense of priority for the club.

+ PSG 100%: see Ligue 1 standings after three rounds

At the moment, the controversies seem to be over, especially after an excellent start for PSG in Ligue 1. It remains to be seen how it will be to deal with the ego of great stars of world football months before a World Cup and with the start of the Champions League approaching. .