Putin’s Guru Mourns His Daughter’s Death, Blames Ukraine: Nazi Regime

Russian ultranationalist philosopher and thinker Alexander Dugin mourned, in a note, the death of his daughter, Daria Dugina, on Saturday night (20) after the car she was driving exploded outside Moscow. Dugin – who is regarded by the Western media as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top “gurus” – has accused Ukraine of the “terrorist attack” that killed Daria. Ukraine, however, denies any involvement in the killing, according to Reuters.

Daria was traveling in a Toyota Land Cruiser, which belonged to her father. The suspect, according to Reuters, is that a bomb was planted on the outside of the vehicle, below the driver’s seat. The attack would have been planned in advance and targeted Alexander, Russian news agency Tass adds. Before, father and daughter were at a nationalist festival called “Traditions”.

As you all know, as a result of a terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian Nazi regime, on August 20, while returning from the Tradition festival near Moscow, my daughter Daria Dugina was brutally killed by an explosion before my eyes. Alexander Duginthinker and philosopher ultranationalist Russian

Daria’s burial is to take place tomorrow at the Ostankino Tower at 10 am local time (4 am GMT) in Moscow.

The ultranationalist philosopher declared his daughter a “rising star” and accused “Russia’s enemies” had killed the young woman “meanly”.

“Russia’s enemies killed her meanly, surreptitiously… But we, our people, cannot be broken even by such unbearable blows. They wanted to crush our will with bloody terror against the best and most vulnerable among us. But they will not get.”

At the end of the note, which was shared by businessman Konstantin Malofeev on Telegram at Dugin’s request, the thinker urged the army to dedicate itself and achieve “victory” in the conflict with Ukraine. He also thanked everyone who offered their condolences for Dasha’s death, as she was nicknamed the young woman.

People linked to the Russian government have also suggested that Ukraine may be behind the bombing. Ukraine, however, has denied any involvement, according to Reuters. “We are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told local TV.

Check out the full note:

“My friend Alexander Gelievich Dugin thanks everyone who expressed their condolences on the death of his daughter Dasha. He asked me to publish this text:

As you all know, as a result of a terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian Nazi regime, on August 20, while returning from the Tradition festival near Moscow, my daughter Daria Dugina was brutally killed by an explosion before my eyes. She was a beautiful orthodox girl, patriot, war correspondent, central channel expert, and philosopher. Her speeches and reports have always been deep, grounded and contained. She never asked for violence and war.

She was a rising star at the start of her journey. Russia’s enemies killed her meanly, surreptitiously…

But we, our people, cannot be broken even by such unbearable blows. They wanted to crush our will with bloody terror against the best and most vulnerable among us. But they won’t make it.

Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution. It’s very petty, it’s not Russian. We just need our Victory. My daughter has laid her single life on her altar. So win, please!

We wanted to raise her to be smart and a hero.

May she inspire the children of our homeland to heroism even now.

The Farewell of Daria Dugina (Platonova), a civil funeral service – will be held on August 23 at the Ostankino Tower at 10am.”

Who was Dugina?

Graduated in Philosophy, Daria Platonova Dugina was 29 years old and is described by the Investigative Committee of the region as a journalist and political scientist. She was editor-in-chief of the United World International (UWI) website, which argued that Ukraine would “perish” if it joined NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance that includes 30 countries.

As a commentator for the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad and the International Eurasian Movement website, she also expressed such views vehemently. Yesterday (21), Tsargrad declared that “Dasha [apelido de Dugina]like his father, was always at the forefront of confrontation with the West”.

In March, Dugina was one of the targets of US sanctions, on the grounds that she contributed to disinformation about the war in Ukraine. Four months later, in July, she was also sanctioned by the United Kingdom for the same reason, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

“[Dugina é] A frequent author of misinformation regarding Ukraine and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms,” ​​the British government explained at the time.

Is Dad Really Putin’s Guru?

The influence of Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, on Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the subject of speculation. Some experts call it significant, hence the reason for nicknames like “Putin’s philosopher”, “Putin’s brain” and even “modern Rasputin”. For others, however, Dugin’s hold on the president was minimal.

In recent years, Ukraine has banned several of his books.

No one claimed attack

Russian authorities are investigating Daria Dugina’s death as a homicide. It is suspected that the attack was planned in advance, according to Reuters.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, blamed Ukrainian forces for the blast. “Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Alexander Dugin but killed his daughter,” he wrote on his Telegram account.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria V. Zakharova, avoided attributing the alleged attack to the neighboring country, but said that, if Ukraine’s responsibility is confirmed, “then we will have to talk about the terrorism policy of State adopted by the Kiev regime”.

“We are waiting for the results of the investigation,” posted Zakharova, also on Telegram, according to the NYT.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.



*With AFP, Deutsche Welle and Reuters