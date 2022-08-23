Russia Conducts Military Exercise in South Asia, Invades Seoul Airspace | World

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday (23) that it had carried out exercises along the Sea of ​​Japan.

The event was attended by ships and warplanes from Moscow.

According to South Korea, one of these aircraft entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and was escorted by South Korean Air Force fighter jets.

Unlike airspace, an ADIZ is generally an area in which countries can unilaterally require foreign aircraft to take special steps to identify themselves, with no international law governing an ADIZ.

Russia does not recognize South Korea’s ADIZ. China says the area is not territorial airspace and that all countries should enjoy freedom of movement there.

US presence in Asia

On Monday, South Korea and the United States began their biggest joint military exercises in years with the resumption of field training.

The annual summer exercises, renamed the Ulchi Freedom Shield this year and scheduled to end on September 1, came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, vowed to “normalize” the combined exercises and increase deterrence against North Korea.