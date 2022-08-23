Russia wants annexations and may face terrorism inside the country; read analysis

THE WASHINGTON POST – This week marks six months from the beginning of the most recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The resulting war has dominated international headlines, disrupted global supply chains and galvanized a new spirit of solidarity in the West. For many Europeans, this moment marked “a turning point in history” — as the German chancellor declared, Olaf Scholzin the initial weeks of the conflict.

The raw, moral dimensions of the war—the shameless and destructive Russian advance and the courageous Ukrainian response—opened the eyes of European elites who had been seeking peaceful deals with Russia. What took place came on a scale not seen in the heart of Europe in decades. And it really put an end to what Jeremy Cliffe defined in the magazine The New Statesman as “the easy optimism of the years immediately following the end of the Cold War”. But he added that while we are moving “towards something new,” its contours “are still hazy.”

The fog of war is still thick over Ukraine. In addition to the landscapes cut by trenches in the country and the coastal cities blocked or destroyed, a clash between ideologies and even visions of history still takes place. Resisting bowing to the Russian president’s neo-imperialist ambitions, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians find themselves on the front lines of a global war between democracy and autocracy. This view is echoed by his allies in the West, including the American president himself, Joe Bidenwho declared in March that Ukraine is fighting “the great battle for freedom … between freedom and oppression, between rule-based order and one ruled by brute force”.

Mothers with their newborns ride an elevator to an air-raid shelter organized below a children’s hospital during an air-raid alarm in Odessa, Ukraine.

Photograph: EFE – 08/22/2022

Putin, of course, sees things differently. The Russian army crossed the borders of the neighboring country in February, 24after Putin delivered a speech now considered infamous — a speech steeped in historical resentment and revisionism, classifying Ukraine as a nation whose “Nazi” regime acted as a pawn of the West.

Putin railed against the expansion of nato at the eastern europe and warned of an “anti-Russia” emerging in places that were “our historic territory”. And that was not enough: to make Kiev bow to the Russian yoke was not only about placating the influence of the West, but also about redeeming the tragedy of the fall of the Soviet Unionwhich, Putin said, upset “the balance of forces in the world”.

Continues after advertising

The rebalance Putin envisioned did not turn out the way policymakers in the Kremlin thought it would. Ukraine valiantly resisted the invasion and forced Russian troops into an ignominious retreat after a failed campaign to capture Kiev. Instead of being disciplined, NATO expanded, bringing Sweden and Finland under the umbrella of the world’s most prominent military alliance.

In the Baltic States, local authorities began dismantling Soviet-era monuments. The war catalyzed a long-delayed process of “decolonization” of Ukraine and some of its neighbors, who now seem eager to root out the clamor imposed on their countries by the legacy of submission to Moscow.

The cost of Western sanctions on Russia’s economy has been severe: half of the country’s foreign currency reserves have been frozen, hundreds of Western companies have withdrawn from the Russian market, and crucial oil and natural gas exports are now being liquidated to buyers. opportunists at discounted prices. US intelligence agencies estimate that even 80 thousand Russian soldiers may have already died in the fighting. Western analysts also believe the Russian war machine is severely worn out, with ammunition stockpiles dwindling.

But that is little consolation for Ukrainians, who pay an almost unfathomable price to defend their country’s right to exist. Six months of war witnessed thousands of dead and millions of exiles. Russian forces perpetrated alleged atrocities and war crimes. Now the Russians are entrenched across a large swath of southern and southeastern Ukraine, and analysts predict a long and bitter war of attrition ahead.

Six months into the war, the Ukrainian message to Western elites has changed little. “All we need is weapons, and if you have the opportunity, force (Putin) to sit at the negotiating table with me,” said the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelensky, in a recent interview with my colleagues, reiterating your country’s frequent calls for more advanced weapons and ammunition. This equipment gives Ukraine more power on the battlefield and will possibly spark future negotiations with a more battered Russian regime.

Continues after advertising

Despite delays and logistical difficulties, this support — led by the US — has reached Ukraine. The Biden administration has so far allocated more than $10 billion security assistance to Kiev, while coordinating and mobilizing broader support between NATO and European Union. From Washington to Warsaw, lawmakers believe Ukraine should be given the tools to achieve a decisive military victory, even if that outcome remains a distant prospect.

A girl in a destroyed Russian military equipment on Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, which has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day, Aug. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP – 08/20/2022

But that persistence could fade: In Europe, the approach of winter (Northern Hemisphere) and the grim certainty about stratospheric energy prices raise doubts about the ability of the West to maintain in the next six months the same determination in support of Ukraine’s war effort that maintained in the recent semester.

The centrality of the US in helping Ukraine to keep the line is a reminder that, despite all the rhetoric about Europe entering a brave new era, the equations of the old 20th century still apply: When it comes to geopolitics in the continent, the American superpower plays a key role.

Yet no government alone can manage the wider shocks of the war, which include shocks in the global agricultural supply chain that drive food prices soaring in parts of the world. Africa and pressure governments across the south asia. As a result, officials in non-Western nations often express amazement at the zeal shown by Western capitals, where talk of compromises and concessions to Russia is anathema. “What intrigues us most is the idea that a conflict like this is essentially being spurred on and on endlessly,” a senior African diplomat in New York told Reuters.

With no gas supply, residents cook in the courtyard of their house in Siversk, in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Anatoli Stepanov/AFP – 08/20/2022

To the frustration of Ukrainian diplomats, fewer and fewer African officials make the obvious argument that Russia should simply withdraw its troops from another nation’s sovereign territory. It is unclear whether Russia’s isolation will widen or narrow in the coming months. Both Putin and the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingembroiled in their own escalation of confrontation with the US over Taiwan, are planning to attend the summit this year G-20which will bring together rulers of the world’s largest economies in Indonesia.

Continues after advertising

the indonesian presidentJoko Widodo, hopes this will not deter leaders like Biden from attending the event. “The rivalry between the greats is really worrying,” Widodo told Bloomberg News last week. “What we want for this region is for it to be stable and peaceful, so that we can build economic growth. And I’m not just thinking about Indonesia: other Asian countries want the same thing.”

Stability, however, could prove elusive. As the war in Ukraine drags on, experts fear a greater arc of risk and retaliation — one that would involve destructive attacks on civilian areas, assassination and sabotage plots within enemy territory, and the ever-present threat of nuclear miscalculation. “After six long months of war”, observed geopolitical commentator Bruno Maçães, we are left with “the feeling that this is just the beginning”. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO