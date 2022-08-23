Sampaoli evaluates which would be the best teams in Brazil and says why the country’s football is different from others in which he has worked

Having trained in two World Cups, in addition to LaLiga and the French Championship, the Argentine melts into Brazilian football.

Well known for his style of play, Jorge Sampaoli had stints at two clubs in Brazilian football. And, even after leaving the country, the Argentine did not stop following the country’s teams.

In an interview with sportvthe coach mentioned which teams he sees as the best in Brazil, choosing three and talking about different reasons.

“In Brazil there are different teams. palm trees consolidated over time a style of play. O Flamengo has elite players. O Fluminense he has in his coach a person who makes the players act the way he wants and is competitive like that”, he said.

“The organization of Palmeiras, without signings of excellence, made the team very competitive. I believe that Flamengo has quality players and with a spirit that seems illogical that they were in 14th place. I still think that football is not for coaches, and yes of players”, he added.

With passages through the selections of Chile and ArgentinaBesides seville and Olympique de Marseillethe former commander of Atlético-MG and saints melted for Brazilian football, citing points that make him different from other places he worked.

“I’ve worked in other places and I can say that here in Brazil it’s always competitive and equal. Here, a new player is always born, a new revelation appears that changes everything. The ability of Brazilian football to do everything in such a difficult way makes me want to work here again”, he said.