Sampaoli explains Galo’s departure in 2021 and comments on the next stage of his career

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

Sampaoli is
photo: Damien Meyer / AFP

Sampaoli is looking for a new club on the market

Coach Jorge Sampaoli spoke again about his departure from the Atltico, which took place in February 2021. In an interview with SporTV’s “Bem, Amigos” program, the Argentine commander cited Olympique de Marseille’s proposal and highlighted that the pandemic of COVID-19 made it impossible for an identity to be created between him and the alvinegra fans, as the games were being held behind closed doors.

Sampaoli commanded the athletic in 44 games, with 25 wins, nine draws and 10 defeats. The coach, who took over Galo shortly after the vexatious elimination in the Copa do Brasil by Afogados, from Pernambuco, ended the job with the Minas Gerais title and a spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. To leave the alvinegro club, he paid a fine of R$ 4.3 million provided for in the contract.

“On the topic of Atltico, we had conversations with the sporting director, Rodrigo Caetano, for whom I have a lot of respect. We talked about Hulk, Nacho, who were hired to compete with Flamengo. the competition was palm trees and Flamengo, and we needed to give it a much more ambitious touch-up. And I put myself as extremely ambitious,” he said.

“They came (the reinforcements), but at this moment Marseille came and the possibility of returning to Europe. It happened with Atltico what did not happen with Santos, which was the identity with the fans because of the pandemic, a very atypical year. (There wasn’t that connection with the Atlético fans), the pandemic didn’t let up. It was a very atypical year. I arrived with the state already started”, he added.

After his last cycle in France, the Argentine chose to leave Olympique de Marseille. The team was runner-up in Ligue 1, losing the title to billionaire PSG, team of Neymar, Mbapp and Messi. Despite the great work, Sampaoli was dissatisfied with OM’s lack of ambition in the market.

Sampaoli talked about the future. “My experience tells me that nothing that came my way has served me. As a coach, I can’t say or plan where I’m going. Usually, things happen. Planning would frustrate me. What inspires me to be in a place where I can have a project “, said.

15 moments of Jorge Sampaoli in the Atltico

In 1
On March 1, 2020, the then president of Atltico, Srgio Sette Cmara, announced the hiring of Jorge Sampaoli to fill the vacancy left by Dudamel. “It’s confirmed. Sampaoli is our new coach! #AquiGalo”, wrote the representative on Twitter. – photo: Playback/Twitter
on mar 7
On March 7, 2020, even before being introduced, Sampaoli lived his only night alongside the ‘mass’. In Galo’s 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, in a classic valid for the Campeonato Mineiro, the coach was in Mineiro’s box. Since taking over the team, the Argentine has commanded Atltico only in games with closed doors. – photo: reproduction
on 9 of mar
On March 9, 2020, Sampaoli was introduced as the new coach of Atltico. Due to the pandemic, this was the only in-person press conference given by the coach. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
on March 14
On March 14, 2020, Sampaoli officially debuted as the new coach of Atltico with a 3-1 victory over Villa Nova, for the Campeonato Mineiro. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
In mid-August 2020, Sampaoli reinforced
In mid-August 2020, Sampaoli reinforced the request for hires. He promoted a reformulation in the squad that fought for the Brazilian title until the last rounds. One of the most outstanding was goalkeeper Everson, ex-Santos, hired even with Rafael and Victor in the squad. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
As of August 30, 2020, Atl
On August 30, 2020, Atltico won the Campeonato Mineiro after two editions without the trophy. The team raised the mug by beating Tombense 1-0 in the decision. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On November 8, 2020, Atl
On November 8, 2020, Atltico de Sampaoli made one of its great displays and excited the fans in the fight for the title. That night, Galo ran over Flamengo in Mineiro, 4-0, and touched the leader of the competition. The alvinegra team, however, lost out in the final stretch and was “only” with a spot in the group stage of Libertadores. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
In mid-November 2020, Atl
In mid-November 2020, Atltico experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in Cidade do Galo. A few days earlier, Gabriel Andreata, football manager and Sampaoli’s right-hand man, had promoted a party with the coach’s participation. The meeting with around 60 people had a negative impact on the club, which lost important parts of the team in the period and ended up adding only four of the nine points played. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On November 20, 2020, Sampaoli was denounced by the STJD for having used a cell phone in the Mineir cabins.
On November 20, 2020, Sampaoli was denounced by the STJD for having used a cell phone, in Mineiro’s boxes, to exchange information with the technical commission in the match against Flamengo, on November 8, when he was suspended for the third yellow card. On December 15, he was eventually acquitted. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
At the end of January 2021, Sampaoli threatens
At the end of January 2021, Sampaoli threatened to leave Atltico due to the protests of an organized crowd at the club, who threatened to invade Cidade do Galo to demand players and coach. He was also unhappy with the athletes’ salary delays and threatened to leave the club because of that. – photo: reproduction
On February 3, 2021, Atl
On February 3, 2021, Atltico de Sampaoli had no mathematical chance of reaching the title of the Brazilian Championship after being defeated 1-0 by Gois at Estádio da Serrinha – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On February 8, 2021, Sampaoli's wife Paula Valenzuela gave
On February 8, 2021, Sampaoli’s wife, Paula Valenzuela, gave birth to the boy Bento, son of the coach, in a maternity hospital in Belo Horizonte – photo: Reproduo/Instagram
In February 2021, Sampaoli starred in a discussion
In February 2021, Sampaoli took part in arguments with some opposing players. In the final rounds of the Brazilian, the targets were midfielder Nen, from Fluminense, and midfielder Gregore, from Bahia. – photo: Reproduo/TV Globo
On February 21, 2021, Sampaoli starred in regret scenes
On February 21, 2021, Sampaoli starred in regrettable scenes when he argued harshly with referee Rodolpho Toski Marques in Sport x Atltico, for the Brazilian – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On February 22, 2021, Sampaoli released a farewell letter and confirmed his departure.
On February 22, 2021, Sampaoli released a farewell letter and confirmed his departure from Atltico. “There was not a single day at Atltico Mineiro that we abandoned our idea of ​​football”, wrote the coach, who agreed to transfer to Olympique de Marseille – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“never been a great player”

european football Arrival of the Brazilian has drawn criticism Per Leandro Vieira 08/24/2022 – 08:32hs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved