Samsung launches line of foldable cell phones in Brazil; see prices | Technology

The purchase of each type of cell phone will be accompanied by a smartwatch. Whoever pays for the Z Flip 4 5G, wins a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. In the case of a Z Fold 4 5G, the customer will take a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and a case with the S Pen stylus.

Samsung also promises one-year screen protection and accident insurance.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 5G pricing Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB) BRL 6,999 Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) BRL 7,499 Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) BRL 12,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) BRL 13,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4 (1TB) BRL 15,799

The Z Fold 4 is the direct successor to the Z Fold 3, released in 2021.

About the news in this generation, the company worked on specific adjustments. The device is lighter, has a new hinge and the edges are leaner. Samsung says these modifications “allow for easier one-handed interactions when using the external display.”

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch external screen and 7.6-inch internal display. Both with a rate of 120 Hz and Dynamic AMOLED 2X, technology that guarantees brightness and precise contrasts. The panels also support the S Pen, for quick sketching and note-taking.

It is already running Android 12L, a version that ensures better usability of Android on large and foldable screens.

The photographic set consists of five lenses, three at the rear (12 megapixel main, 50 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto). There is also an external camera (on the 6.2”) 10 MP screen, and an internal camera, under the display, of 4 MP.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more compact and reminiscent of classic flip phones from the 2000s.

Compared to the predecessor, the main change is internally. That’s because the device won a new 3,700 mAh battery; the Flip 3 hit the market with 3,300 mAh of capacity.

Like the Z Fold 4, the Flip has a new processor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and 5G connectivity is still available in both, as in past generations.

The internal Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is 6.7 inches and has a rate of 120 Hz. The external screen, ideal for reading notifications and controlling music, for example, is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED.