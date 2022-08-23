São Paulo outlines midfielder André Anderson’s future

What is the future of André Anderson in the Sao Paulo? About to complete a month off the pitch due to ‘muscle pain’, according to the club’s advice, the midfielder is the only dilemma between coach Rogério Ceni and the board for planning not only 2023, but the final stretch itself. of the current Tricolor season.

André Anderson remains off the pitch (Photo: Instagram/ André Anderson)

On Sunday, Ceni detailed Anderson’s clinical situation. She revealed that the midfielder has pubalgia, a disease that affects the tendons of the rectus abdominis muscle and adductors, as well as the pubic symphysis joint, which is in the front of the pelvis.

The cause of pubalgia is very controversial, but it seems to be linked to an imbalance in the muscles of the rectus abdominis and adductors.

– André is recovering from pubalgia. It really takes time, as it is a sensitive region. I think that next week he should already be available to work with the group. It’s not an injury, the medical department is right; but it is something that bothers the player. And he is doing strengthening so that he can come back and be able to work uninterrupted until the end of the year. That’s what was passed on to me, that next week he will be with us – said the coach.

If the player can return next week (it’s already 12 matches away), it will be his chance to finally show his service. That’s because his departure from São Paulo seems certain.

O THROW! found out that the tricolor board has been negotiating since the beginning of July the return of André Anderson to Lazio, from Italy, owner of his rights. The midfielder is on loan at São Paulo until June next year and, with the injury, the hypothesis was ruled out by both sides.

To the report, sources linked to the São Paulo summit point out that Brazilians and Italians are considering finding another Brazilian club in January so that the midfielder fulfills the remaining six months of loan. Lazio demands payment of a fine to interrupt the agreement signed prematurely.

Oblivious to the backstage, shirt 28 caused a surprise on social media by doing a live live from an evangelical church as a pastor. Afterwards, he posted a photo where he claimed he was coming back.

