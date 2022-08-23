Seized cell phones reveal messages between Aras and Bolsonaro businessmen







Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, is also electoral attorney general. Photo: More Goiás

Cell phones seized by the Federal Police with Bolsonaro businessmen who threatened a coup if Bolsonaro does not win the elections revealed an exchange of messages with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The information, confirmed by sources from the PF, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was revealed by journalists Felipe Recondo and Flávia Maia, from Jota.

Among the messages exchanged with Aras, there are criticisms of the performance of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and also comments on the candidacy for reelection of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Messages are still kept confidential.

Aras, in addition to PGR, is also the attorney general-electoral. The seizure of the cell phones came from an investigation that investigates undemocratic acts, as private messages with a coup content were revealed in the last week.

According to the PGR, the rapporteur of the case in the STF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the searches and only informed the PGR after the PF operation began on Tuesday morning, the 23rd. However, sources linked to Moraes deny and claim that the PGR was informed of the operation on Monday, 22.

Aras and entrepreneurs

One of Aras’s friends is the businessman Meyer Nigrifrom the construction company Tecnisa, who was cited in Aras’ inaugural speech as PGR. “I can’t help but greet a friend of all hours at this moment we experience. And I pay a special tribute to my friend Meyer Nigri, on whose behalf I greet the entire Jewish community, who celebrated 5,780 years in recent days,” said Aras.

According to aides to Aras, the attorney general has acquaintances and friends in the business world and, therefore, there are conversations between them. The advisors reiterate that Aras only learned about the operation this Tuesday and, therefore, did not exchange information about the police investigations. And they claim that the messages sent by Aras to one of the businessmen, now the target of the investigation, are only “superficial” comments.

against operation

Earlier, as revealed by the Folha de S. Paulo, Aras would have shown irritation with the operation against Bolsonarista businessmen. The operation was launched by the Federal Police (PF) this Tuesday, 23, and authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes.

According to Folha, reports indicate that Aras believes that the gesture by Moraes, who is also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), could implode the efforts of the Executive and the Judiciary, which are trying to achieve a harmonious agreement for President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) stop making statements that are coup and also against the courts.