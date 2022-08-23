Seized cell phones show exchange of messages between Augusto Aras and Bolsonaro businessmen

Exchange of messages can bring embarrassment to the PGR, who is also electoral attorney general

247 – The Federal Police (PF) seized cell phones that had an exchange of messages between the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras, with Bolsonarista businessmen, targets of a PF operation, this Tuesday (23), for having defended a coup d’état if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the election.

According to information on the Jota website, sources from the PF, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed the exchange of messages between businessmen and the prosecutor, appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the position in 2021. without being on the MP’s triple list. Aras was also irritated by Tuesday’s police operation.

“Messages are still kept confidential, but they have already become a topic among STF ministers”, reported Jota.

One of Aras’s friends is businessman Meyer Nigri, from the construction company Tecnisa, mentioned by name in Aras’ inauguration speech as prosecutor. “I can’t help but greet a friend of all hours at this moment we experience. And I pay a special tribute to my friend Meyer Nigri, on whose behalf I greet the entire Jewish community, which has celebrated 5,780 years in recent days,” said Aras.

“It would be difficult for me to nominate each friend. So I ask you, on behalf of Meyer Nigri, to greet everyone present, especially the friends from Bahia, whom I would not be able to nominate one by one and all the colleagues and friends present here”.

According to aides to Aras, the prosecutor did not exchange information about police investigations against Bolsonarista businessmen. And they claim that the messages sent by Aras to one of the businessmen, now the target of the investigation, are “superficial” comments.

EXCLUSIVE: Seized cell phones show exchange of messages between Aras and Bolsonarista businessmen. Aras, in addition to the PGR, is the attorney-general-electoral. Exchanging messages can bring embarrassment to him in this position. https://t.co/ZBbEorn9MR — JOTA (@JotaInfo) August 23, 2022

According to the PGR, the rapporteur of the case in the STF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the searches and only informed the PGR after the PF operation began on Tuesday morning. However, sources linked to Moraes argue that the PGR was informed of the operation a day earlier. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — JOTA (@JotaInfo) August 23, 2022

