Selena Gomez’s cosmetics brand arrives in Brazil

Products will be sold exclusively by Sephora. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Rare Beauty, conceived by singer and actress Selena Gomez, has just landed on Brazilian soil. In order to celebrate different people and their beauties, the cosmetics brand will be sold exclusively by Sephora.

The new line has 26 products, including liquid foundation, primer, concealer, mist, eyeliner, lip balm, liquid highlighter, eyebrow powder and makeup brushes that are on sale from R$ 109.00.

Check out details of some of the products:

Kind Words Lip Pencil, Rare Beauty – R$ 109.00

Eye Primer, Rare Beauty – R$ 129.00

Matte Liquid Eyeliner, Rare Beauty – R$ 139.00

Creamy Bronzer, Rare Beauty – R$ 159.00

Liquid Blush, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Liquid Eyeshadow, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Eyebrow Powder, Rare Beauty – R$ 169.00