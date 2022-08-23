She leaves the countryside for the city and soon finds herself confronted with local intrigue and flirtation in a novel series.

sanditon is a 2019 British series adapting the latest (and unfinished) book by Jane Austenbringing a bolder view of the work.

The series centers on Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), the eldest sister of 12 siblings, part of a modest family in the countryside. After helping investor Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) in an incident, the young woman is invited to visit the town of Sanditon, which he wants to turn into a seaside resort.

There, the curious young woman finds herself in the midst of a dispute over the wealthy Lady Denham’s inheritance (Anne Reid), while having confrontations with Sidney Parker (Theo James); Tom’s temperamental brother.

Unintentionally, she ends up involved in the lives of these and many other villagers, with whom she comes into conflict due to a completely different worldview.

sanditon is a period series for those who essentially like romance, in which the characters will come and go and you will love to see them together. His photography is beautiful, with incredible landscapes and luxurious costumes.

The series is also full of sub-plots, which go beyond those of the protagonists, and they are also great to follow.

Remembering that sanditon It currently has two seasons.

The series is available on Globoplay.

