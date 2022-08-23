Star Wars: John Boyega Doesn’t Want To Return To The Franchise

Bad news for fans of the new Star Wars trilogy. Finn’s Interpreter, John Boyega has no interest in returning to the intergalactic franchise. So if you’ve still dreamed of a reunion between Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the former Stormtrooper, don’t wait up. The 30-year-old actor has now closed his chapter with Lucasfilm.

In an interview with SirisXM, John Boyega explained why he didn’t reprise the role of Finn. Despite the positive experience in the galaxy far, far away, the celebrity has other career plans.

“Right now, I’m calm. I’m fine,” Boyega said on Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang. “I think Finn is already well established, to a point where you can just enjoy him in other things, like games and animation. I feel that [Episódio] 7 to [Episódio] 9 was already great for me.”

The actor’s statement comes as a bucket of cold water for fans of the new trilogy. After claiming Star Wars burnout, Oscar Isaac reopened the door to one of pop culture’s most respected franchises.

“I am open to everything. If they have a good story, with a good director, and Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy, presidente da Lucasfilm] come to me and say ‘we have a great idea’, then I would be very open”, told the interpreter of Poe to the same North American radio station.

The statement drove the public wild. On social media, fans have already begun to speculate on a possible intriguing plot to catch Oscar Isaac’s attention. Including, in the midst of theoriesthe audience considered a possible reunion between Poe and Finn as a Star Wars project.

However, Boyega arrived to calm things down and show his career plan. He is currently participating in two projects. Starring the star himself, Breaking debuts this friday (26) in US cinemas.

And, alongside Viola Davis, the actor will star in The King Woman. The new plot, inspired by real events in the African kingdom of Dahomey, is scheduled for release in September 22 in theaters. Watch the trailer below: