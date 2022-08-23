Study suggests sweetener consumption can increase glucose – News

NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners), as those that contain no calories and are not broken down into natural sugars during digestion, may not be as “metabolically inert” as believed.

A study published in the scientific journal Cell last week suggests that they can affect the gut microbiota and impair glycemic responses — the body’s process of reacting to changes in blood sugar levels.

The randomized controlled clinical trial (experimental trial most used in clinical research) gathered 120 participants who were not in the habit of consuming NNS and divided the volunteers into six groups; two were control and the remaining received, each one, a type of sweetener.

Aspartame, saccharin, sucralose and stevia were administered with meals for 14 days, in doses lower than the recommended daily maximum, so that their effects could be evaluated.

The results demonstrated that sweeteners exert significant impacts on human metabolic health and the microbiome. The groups that received sucralose and saccharin had their glycemic responses impaired, showing an increase in blood glucose – the opposite of what people who replace sugar with NNS look for.





According to the research, as sugar consumption is strongly associated with weight gain, the strategy of consuming non-caloric sweeteners has established itself as one of the most common in the fight against obesity and hyperglycemia.

According to the researchers, it can be difficult to interpret studies that link sweeteners to negative health impacts due to reverse causality: it would be a challenge to see whether NNS cause weight gain and hyperglycemia or whether people with these conditions use these products.





microbiome

“The heterogeneity in the results and methodologies adopted further complicates interpretation, which could be resolved by considering the gut microbiome. The human gastrointestinal tract harbors trillions of microorganisms that play critical roles in various aspects of human physiology and pathologies, including cardiometabolic health.” , says the study.

With regard to the flora of microorganisms present in the human body, the evidence from the study suggests that sweeteners can influence the reproduction of some types of bacteria. For this stage of the research, the human intestinal microbiota was transferred to guinea pigs.

Mice that received sucralose and saccharin demonstrated a reduction in the total bacterial load of their feces, which could mean that these substances are linked to the inhibition of reproduction of some types of bacteria in the intestinal flora.





Another hypothesis for altering the microbiota is that other types of bacteria use the sweeteners that reach the intestine without being metabolized as fuel, thus gaining a growth advantage. Analyzing the changes presented by the guinea pigs, changes in blood glucose levels were also identified, which suggests that microbiomes altered by NNS can cause this picture of glucose intolerance.

“An NNS-modulated microbiome is sufficient to promote glucose intolerance in mice, providing a possible causal link between NNS, microbiome, and host metabolic health,” the study considers.

Among the humans who participated in the research, there was also an indication that the flora of microorganisms can influence the glycemic response, but the researchers say that there is still a paucity of evidence on the effects of non-nutritive sweeteners on the human microbiota.



Looking and smelling good food can already increase the risk of diabetes; understand





Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.