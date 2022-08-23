Synopsis, Cast and Trailer of the Afternoon Session

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Thursday (4th), at 3:30 pm, Globo shows the 2015 American film, Catching Fire. The drama film is directed by John Wells and written by Steven Knight, from a story by Michael Kalesniko. The production will air shortly after the re-presentation of a chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

Cast of Catching Fire

In the cast, Bradley Cooper is Adam Jones; Sienna Miller is Helene Sweeney; Omar Sy is Michel; Daniel Bruhl is Tony Balerdi; Riccardo Scamarcio is Max. Sam Keeley is David; Alicia Vikander is Anne Marie; Matthew Rhys is Montgomery Reece; Uma Thurman is Simone.

Meanwhile, Emma Thompson plays Dr. Rosshilde; Lily James is Sarah; Sarah Greene is Kaitlin; and

Jamie Dornan is Leon Sweeney.

Synopsis of Catching Fire

Adam Jones was once a respected chef in Paris, but drug and alcohol abuse destroyed his career. After spending time in New Orleans, he has a new opportunity in London, when he is hired by his former maître d’ to be the head chef at a fine dining restaurant. Demanding perfection from his newly formed team, the bitter and temperamental Jones gets a second chance to fulfill his dream of earning a third Michelin star.

Trailer

What did the critics say about the film?

While critics praised Bradley Cooper’s performance, they blew up the script and narrative. To give you an idea, on the website Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a rating of 28%, based on 159 reviews. Thus, the film managed an average rating of 4.9 out of 10.

According to the critical consensus, “‎‎Burnt‎‎ offers a few scoops of compelling culinary drama, but they’re lost in a watery goulash dominated by an unpleasant main character and over-the-top clichés.” ‎

Meanwhile, on‎‎‎Metacritic‎‎, the film has a score of 42 out of 100, based on 28 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”.

Catching Fire ticket office

The film had a cost of R$ 20 million, and grossed in theaters, a total of US$ 36.6 million.

Where to watch Catching Fire?

If you want to watch the movie without advertising and without cuts, know that it is available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Telecine.

